Snow slows motorists in parts of Otago

Snow is causing problems for motorists in parts of Otago this morning.

The Central Otago District Council advises that snow is falling in the Manuherikia and Maniototo areas, and urges motorists to drive carefully

The council said crews were out ploughing and gritting.

Around 8am an Allied Press reporter based in Central Otago said snow was falling between Alexandra and Omakau, and motorists were moving slowly.

The council earlier advised of frosts in many places, with temperatures as low as -6°C reported.

All highways were open at 8am but the Danseys Pass road is closed owing to snow.