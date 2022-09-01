Hamish Ludbrook (25), of Wanaka, has decided to share the pain of his mates' campaign to be the first four-man team to row 5742km across the Indian Ocean, and raise money for prostate cancer charities.
The purchase of the Akarua brand, winery and vineyard by a French wine producer combines the work of two noted families from Europe and the new world to lead to the creation of an organic vineyard in Central Otago.
Few things are more frightening for a parent than learning a child is unwell, and Alexandra residents Darryn and Catherine Gale suffered a huge shock in late April when their son, Maddox, was diagnosed with cancer, just two weeks after his 9th birthday.