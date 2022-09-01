Central Otago

    Rower picks up

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

    Rower picks up

    Hamish Ludbrook (25), of Wanaka, has now raised $1225 for prostate cancer charities and no longer looks as if he will be rowing every day for a year to reach his $10,000 target.

    Arise Sir Sam

    Photo: Supplied

    Arise Sir Sam

    New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro has bestowed a knighthood on actor and Central Otago vineyard owner Sam Neill in a ceremony at Government House.
    Read more