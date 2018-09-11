Spring parade

Photo: Supplied

The 2018 Alexandra Blossom Festival princesses are (from left): Hayley Rubie (representing the Combined Lions Clubs of Alexandra and Clyde’s float), Olivia Kotkamp (Alexandra Musical Society), Susannah Rendall (Alexandra Men’s Shed), Sophie Mathias (Eat Humble Pie), Ariana Rogers (Sticks’n Stones), Olivia Hill (Alexandra Primary School), Ruby Sawers (Rotary Club of Alexandra) and Breigh Monaghan (Alexandra-Clyde RSA).

The princesses will ride on competitive floats in the festival procession, which will also feature "florreys" and non-competitive floats.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, September 22.