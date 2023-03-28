Sprinkling of snow as cold snap hits

Snow has been falling in parts of Central Otago as a cold snap hits the South.

A video from Naseby Forest Recreation Area shows light snow falling in the Maniototo town.

A MetService watch for heavy snow remains in force for parts of Otago.

The Central Otago District Council says snow has fallen in high country areas, and there was a dusting on hills around Queenstown and reportedly to ground level at Kingston this morning.

All southern highways are open, but the Danseys Pass Road is closed owing to ice and snow.

Snow on the Danseys Pass Road on Tuesday morning. Photo: CODC

The forecast to noon today is for snow flurries to 600 metres in parts of the region. Heavy snow is possible above 800 metres, and may approach warning amounts above this level, the forecast said.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a cold front was moving across the South Island from Monday and into Wednesday.

“That’s both day-time temperatures, as well as overnight temperatures. We also see it in terms of possible snowfall, we’re expecting snowfalls at least in the mountainous areas but also in the lower and sort of eastern parts of the South Island we could see the snow level going down to about 400 to 700 metres, which is the first snowfall of the year reaching those levels.”



The view from the Crown Range Road this morning. Photo: MetService

As well as this, Makgabutlane said there would be a “sharp southerly change” and strong winds along the eastern coastline.

In Southland, places such as Gore and Invercargill could be recording day-time highs of 11 or 12 degrees Celsius today, she said.

Overnight, some areas could drop below freezing, with forecasts for Alexandra showing a low of -1degC on Tuesday night.

Sheep graze in the Ida Valley near the township of Oturehua this morning. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Snow for alpine roads

MetService this morning issued fresh snowfall warnings for most alpine roads in the South Island and the Desert Road in the North Island as the cold snap moves up the country.

CROWN RANGE ROAD

Snow flurries possible about the summit this morning, but no accumulations expected on the road.

LINDIS PASS (SH8)

A few more snow flurries are possible about the summit this morning, but not settling on the road.

PORTERS PASS (SH73)

From 10am on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday: Snow showers possible until early this afternoon above 700 metres but little, if any, is expected to settle on the road.

Further snow is expected from this evening and overnight into Wednesday morning, and 1-3 cm of snow could accumulate near the summit between 10pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

ARTHUR'S PASS (SH73)

From 10pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday: Snow possible above 700 metres and up to 1cm may accumulate near the summit.

LEWIS PASS (SH7)

From 1am until 11am on Wednesday: Snow forecast above 800 metres, with 1-2cm accumulating near the summit.

DESERT ROAD (SH1) - North Island

From 1am to 8am on Wednesday: Snow flurries are possible above 1000 metres, but little, if any, snow is expected to accumulate on the road.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald