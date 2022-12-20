State of ground criticised after injury

Chris Stevens suffered a head injury when she tripped on an uneven surface in the Cromwell Mall on Monday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A woman who tripped and fell on uneven ground in the Cromwell mall, suffering a nasty head injury in the process, has criticised the state of the ground in the complex.

Chris Stevens was walking in the Cromwell mall on Friday, when she tripped on uneven paving stones outside a pharmacy.

"This resulted in a substantial head injury requiring medical treatment and CT scans.

"I was very disappointed to hear from retail and medical staff and also the general public that this is a frequent occurrence," she said.

"I rang the after-hours council number on Saturday about noon and was put through to Marlborough. Later that day a local Fulton Hogan employee rang me and said he would send staff out to check the problem."

She said by yesterday morning, nothing had been done — not even road cones placed over the offending strip of tiles.

"They [the uneven tiles] have been there for some time and well known."

She wanted the pavement to be flagged as a hazard immediately and replaced as soon as possible.

Central Otago District Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey was made aware of the incident yesterday, which he described as regrettable.

"This mall is 40 years old. We do get complaints from time to time, due to the type and age of the surface. A repair is being carried out and the area in question has been cordoned off until the work is completed."

He wished the injured woman a speedy recovery.

By: Staff reporter