Station seeks 60K pine trees

Photo: ODT Files

The owners of Lammermoor Station want to plant 60,000 pine trees on the property, and have offered mitigation measures that include a commitment to destroy any wilding seeds from the trees — no matter how far they travel to do so.

John and Susie Elliott have applied to the Central Otago District Council for resource consent to plant up to 66ha of trees on Lammermoor Station for carbon sequestration and registration with the NZ Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Across the 66ha, the proposal involves planting around 40,000 pinus radiata attenuatta hybrid and 20,000 pinus ponderosa.

The station, located in the Paerau valley and up through the hills to the Loganburn Reservoir, is more than 5200ha in size, so the 60,000 trees on 66ha would only cover a small fraction of the station.

The applicants have identified a section of land — south facing and shaded — that is not used by stock and which can better serve an economic purpose by providing an additional revenue stream.

Under the Central Otago District plan, the site was located within the rural resource area, as well as being classified an area of outstanding natural landscape.

The establishment of a woodlot of more than 2ha was a discretionary activity under the district plan.

In the application, the terms of effects on the environment were said to be largely limited to wilding spread, landscape effects and ecological effects.

In terms of landscape effects, these are assessed as low due to the strategic location of the trees in a contained gully system within the interiors of the station.

A wilding pine assessment was carried out on the potential spreading risk, with the conclusion reached that the sheltered nature of the site, along with strategically locating ponderosa within the less spread-vulnerable attenuatta hybrid, will minimise spread risk.

However, a series of mitigation measures, including compensatory measures, were suggested to reduce the wilding pine threat.

There could be an appropriately-sized surrounding area for wilding spread and high resolution drone imagery could be used to spot seeds.

Formal annual inspections may occur regardless of grazing regime, and inspect a defined surrounding area for wilding spread. Intensive grazing surrounding the plantation will in turn suppress seedling growth.

Any resulting wilding pine seedlings found outside the plantation, whether on Lammermoor Station or beyond, would be removed immediately.

The council will carry out site inspections every three years, covering the area within which wildling seedlings could establish.

The station had already received consents for the planting of a combined 90ha of Douglas Fir.

It has also floated converting another 66ha piece of land, replacing the land used to grow the trees.

Submissions on the application close with the council early next month.