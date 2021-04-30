Submissions pour in for Central Otago long-term plan

Tim Cadogan. Photo: ODT files

The Central Otago District Council has received a record number of submissions on its proposed 2021-31 long-term plan.

The month-long submission period closed on Anzac Day and attracted 851 submissions.

The previous highest number of submissions received for a district-wide consultation was 478 for the 2018-28 long-term plan.

Of the total submissions, about 60% came from the Cromwell ward — the Cromwell Masterplan was the "biggest ticket item" of the five key consultation topics contained in the "Framing our Future" consultation document.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said he was pleased with the high submission numbers, which were put down to savvy social media promotion.

"As a mayor, it is hugely gratifying and helpful."

"We now have very good data to use as a tool in our decision-making process."

A series of community board and council meetings are scheduled from May 18 to June 2 to consider submissions and to listen to those who indicated they would like to come and present.