Police and Fire investigators at the scene this morning. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Police are investigating an early-morning suspicious fire in an alleyway behind Cromwell Community House on the edge of the town's mall.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Cromwell Volunteer Brigade were called to the fire just after 3am today.

"The fire has been marked as suspicious by police and fire investigators are on the scene."

- By Shannon Thomson