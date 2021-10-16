Tavern courtesy van taken, driver assaulted

Alexandra police are appealing for information from the public after a Stadium Tavern courtesy van was stolen and its driver assaulted early this morning.

A statement from police said the victim of the assault left Stadium Tavern just after midnight with five passengers on board the courtesy van.

Two people, a male and a female, were dropped off together in Alexandra before the victim continued driving a second group of three males home.

Police said an argument broke out and the victim stopped the van on Orchard Dr where he was dragged out and assaulted by the group before they drove off in the van.

The victim was treated at Dunstan Hospital for moderate injuries and later discharged.

The van was recovered a short time later on Dunstan Rd.

Police are seeking information from the public to identify the male and female who were dropped off in Alexandra prior to the incident to assist with their enquiries.

- Police - 105