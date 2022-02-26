Team after a special rescue boat

Coastguard Clyde secretary Barrie Wills (left) and president James Robinson show the volunteer organisation’s current rescue vessel. Fundraising efforts are under way to replace the boat with a custom-built vessel. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

It is a big mission for a small team, but Coastguard Clyde is up to the challenge.

The volunteer organisation, one of the country’s landlocked water rescue services, is raising funds for a new custom-built rescue vessel.

Coastguard teams throughout New Zealand are getting ex-America’s Cup AC36 rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) funded by Lotto.

However, the boats were not fit for purpose for the Clyde-based organisation, Coastguard Clyde president James Robinson said.

The work of Coastguard Clyde was as diverse as the patch it operated in and any given season would see its "professional volunteers" towing boats and stranded jet skis on Lake Dunstan, involved in river searches for missing people and helping rescue cyclists injured on the region’s lakeside cycle trails, he said.

"So we need a jet-boat — a boat that will carry enough people to carry a stretcher.

"The boat we have at the moment is designed for one or two crew in the surf to pull somebody out of the water and pull them straight back to shore."

The coastguard’s current boat — previously owned by Christchurch organisation Sumner Life Boat and bought in 2006 — was "incredibly well maintained", however, was not the first choice of boat for the areas the organisation serviced, Mr Robinson said.

"Coastguard Clyde was formed for the need of having a boat to be able to service the rivers and the two lakes, especially Lake Dunstan and Lake Roxburgh."

Secretary Barrie Wills said the organisation was seeking to raise $300,000-$500,000 for a new rescue vessel, trailer and four-wheel-drive vehicle.

"Basically, our boat, it’s the oldest one in the fleet at this point in time," he said.

"It’s done us very well but it is getting dated and it does have restrictions in terms of rescue capability, so from that point of view, yeah, we really need a new boat."

A Givealittle page had been set up and applications to funding organisations were in progress.

Coastguard New Zealand would also partially fund the boat, Mr Wills said.

Mr Robinson said a new boat would be a valued asset for the team on the back of what had been a very busy season for the Central Otago-based volunteers.

"Just before Christmas the alarms went off and they haven’t stopped from being the middle of November to right the way through to just the other day.

"It’s been a very busy season — the cycle trail has contributed to some of it. I’m sure Covid has had something to do with [it too]."

shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz