Teen charged with spate of car thefts

A 19-year-old Alexandra man has been arrested and charged in relation to a series of vehicle thefts in the area over the last year.

He has been charged with eight counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle and one count of careless driving.

"It's also a timely reminder to make sure you secure all your belongings, including your vehicle," Constable Sophie Mcskimming, of Alexandra Police said.

"Garage your vehicle if you can, lock the doors, and don't leave anything in the vehicle when you're not using it."

Police have thanked members of the public for their help cracking the case.

The 19-year-old is next due to appear in Alexandra District Court on 3 August.