Temporary solution found after unsafe bridge closed

Bridge 145 has been deemed unsafe. PHOTO: CENTRAL OTAGO DISTRICT COUNCIL

A temporary solution has been found for a damaged bridge in Maniototo which is causing angst among members of the farming community in the area.

Heavy rain washed out three bridges in the Maniototo area early last year.

James and Debbie Paterson’s farm has been split in two by the closure of Bridge 145 (Halls Ford) in Maniototo Rd.

While still intact, the bridge was deemed unsafe due to age and deterioration.

Mr Paterson previously told the Otago Daily Times the closure of the bridge had cost "thousands" as his farming operation had been divided — working infrastructure on one side and grass production on the other.

"We would cross that bridge five times a day in vehicles, motorbikes. I did the maths a while ago. In one month we put just over 4000 sheep over that bridge, 300 cattle."

But after a Central Otago District Council meeting this week a temporary solution has been found.

Approval was given at the council meeting for a temporary replacement for Bridge 145, which crosses the Taieri River, to be funded from the existing bridge maintenance budget. This was on condition the neighbouring landowner met half the cost of monthly hire of a Bailey bridge for a three-year period. It will enable the route to be reopened, and for the farm property to operate.

The original single-lane four-span bridge was closed after significant flooding in January, adding an extra 16km to journeys.

The Bailey bridge, a modular form of temporary bridging, will be in place until a permanent structure can be considered as part of the 2024 long-term plan. The ongoing hire of the temporary Bailey bridge is $4400 a month ($52,800 a year).

Next steps will include foundation engineering and planning this month with mobilisation of construction crews and assembly in August-September.

There are two other bridges still unusable in the Maniototo, in Scott Lane and Linnburn Runs Rd.