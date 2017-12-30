Three families' children recreate published photo

Then ... Sheltering from the rain in a caravan at the Alexandra Holiday Park in 2010 are Invercargill children (from left) Olivia McLeod (5), Flynn McDowall (3), Tess Ruwhiu (7), Eva McDowall (4), Dylan McLeod (8) and Keita Ruwhiu (4). PHOTO: ODT FILES

Summer camping in Alexandra has become a tried and tested formula for three Invercargill families, who this year recreated a photograph published of their children in the Otago Daily Times seven years ago.

Mother Toni Green said she remembered well the day the photo was taken - as the six children photographed were sheltering from the rain, in one of the group's caravans.

"They were all squashed up peering through the window and the ODT photographer came along and saw them.''

Seven years later those children - Olivia McLeod, now 12, Tess Ruwhiu (14), Flynn McDowall (10), Dylan Mcleod (15), Eva McDowall (11) and Keita Ruwhiu (11) - recreated the photo while on their annual summer pilgrimage to the Alexandra Holiday Park with their parents and older siblings Nepia Ruwhiu and Caleb McLeod, both 17.

And now ... Seven years later, the three families recreated the original Otago Daily Times photo during their annual summer holiday at the Alexandra Holiday Park. From left are Olivia Mcleod, Tess Ruwhiu, Flynn McDowall, Dylan Mcleod (back), Eva McDowall and Keita Ruwhiu. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Green-Ruwhiu, McDowall and McLeod families have been camping at the Alexandra Holiday Park with their children for about 10, 13 and 17 years respectively. Ms Green also camped at the holiday park as a child with her family. So did the father of the McLeod family, Hamish McLeod, although the two families did not know each other then.

The Green-Ruwhiu and McLeod families met when their children were at kindergarten, and the mother of the McLeod family, Ange McLeod, and father of the McDowall family, Barney McDowall, are siblings.

The three families said Central Otago was the ``perfect place'' to holiday together and they enjoyed swimming, walking, cycling and socialising in Alexandra. The town provided a safe, friendly environment and good weather, Ms Green said.

"The kids amuse themselves and turn up back home when they want fed.''

