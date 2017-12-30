Three families' children recreate published photo

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mother Toni Green said she remembered well the day the photo was taken - as the six children photographed were sheltering from the rain, in one of the group's caravans.
"They were all squashed up peering through the window and the ODT photographer came along and saw them.''
Seven years later those children - Olivia McLeod, now 12, Tess Ruwhiu (14), Flynn McDowall (10), Dylan Mcleod (15), Eva McDowall (11) and Keita Ruwhiu (11) - recreated the photo while on their annual summer pilgrimage to the Alexandra Holiday Park with their parents and older siblings Nepia Ruwhiu and Caleb McLeod, both 17.
The Green-Ruwhiu and McLeod families met when their children were at kindergarten, and the mother of the McLeod family, Ange McLeod, and father of the McDowall family, Barney McDowall, are siblings.
The three families said Central Otago was the ``perfect place'' to holiday together and they enjoyed swimming, walking, cycling and socialising in Alexandra. The town provided a safe, friendly environment and good weather, Ms Green said.
"The kids amuse themselves and turn up back home when they want fed.''