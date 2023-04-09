Sunday, 9 April 2023

Three injured in Cromwell crash

    Three people have been injured in a two-car crash in Cromwell this afternoon. 

    A police spokesman said officers responded to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 6 and Sandflat Rd about 12.45pm.

    One patient with serious injuries was helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital and two with minor injuries were taken to Dunstan Hospital by ambulance, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.

    The road was closed but reopened shortly before 2.30pm.

     

