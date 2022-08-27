Three Waters funding projects

The Cromwell Pool sand filter and therapeutic pool liner could benefit to the tune of $400,000 from the Central Otago District Council’s spending of $3.21 million on proposed projects as part of its Three Waters funding. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Central Otago District Council has approved $3.21 million worth of proposed projects as part of its Three Waters funding. If the application is approved, ratepayers will not incur the burden of those costs.

At the council meeting in Alexandra earlier this week a list of projects was considered which would go into tranche 1 of Better Off funding available from October 1 as part of the Three Waters reform programme.

The first funding would become available once the Department of Internal Affairs approved the submitted programme. That was expected to be in September or October.

Projects approved and given priority included iwi/Maori engagement to meet tranche 2 requirements ($50,000), community wellbeing framework and indicator dataset ($90,000), progressing of the records digitisation of rateable property files plus online access ($251,500), Cromwell Pool sand filter and therapeutic pool liner ($400,000), Alexandra Pool 25m pool and learn-to-swim pool liners ($220,000), Alexandra Community Centre earthquake strengthening and stage upgrades ($584,500), Clyde hall kitchen and accessible bathroom, fire system upgrade and double glazing ($182,500), radio frequency identification at libraries district-wide ($361,000), council-owned buildings seismic assessments and compliance reports ($320,000), Roxburgh Pool fencing project ($108,000), Cromwell Bike Park toilets project ($235,000) and Alexandra Library renovation project ($611,500).

These were expected to be delivered in the next 18 months.

The approved projects had either been included in the 2021 Long-term Plan (LTP), increased in scope for which additional funding was needed, were accelerated projects in later years of the LTP, or were required to address current issues that would otherwise require ratepayer funding.

The council also approved a list of contingency projects, in case of delays in delivering the initial list of projects, or if costs came in below estimates.

The contingency list included projects relating to emergency electrical generators ($120,000), war memorials ($30,000), replacing existing flags district-wide ($15,000), video staff recruitment ($20,000), park furniture for Maniototo and Teviot Valley ($45,000), shade sails ($100,000), Cromwell cemetery upgrade ($100,000) and Starlink Communications ($30,000), and new kerbside bins ($750,000).

The council has been allocated $9.63 million for tranche 2 of the funding, expected to be available from July 1, 2024. Projects for tranche 2 would be considered alongside the 2024 LTP.

Projects can be seen on the council website under agenda and minutes.