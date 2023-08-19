Time to shine: nominations for Senior Queen are open

Last year’s Senior Queen winner Shirl Marsden, of Teviot Valley, with runner-up Heather Payne at the crowning ceremony last year. PHOTO: ALEXANDRA BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

Calling all senior women — now is your time to shine.

Nominations for this year’s Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen have opened and the community has until September 3 to enter the names of women who work to improve the lives of those around them.

The Senior Queen has been a fixture in the festival since 1996, celebrating senior women and their contribution to the community.

Now championed by the Clyde and Districts Lions Club, Senior Queen shines a spotlight on those who are often behind the scenes.

Lions Club representative and former Senior Queen entrant Sue Noble-Adams said the event was about the women having a "fun experience".

"It’s not about beauty or fashion, it’s a way to say thank you, a recognition of what they’ve done in the community."

She encouraged clubs and individuals to nominate women over 65 who had contributed to their communities.

"There’s so many women out there who have done so much — this is about recognising them."

Nominees will enjoy a high tea and meet the judges on September 12. The Senior Queen will be crowned at the Alexandra District Club on September 19.

Festival event manager Martin McPherson said the Senior Queen had been a special part of the festival for more than two decades.

"The Senior Queen has been a cornerstone event of the festival for 26 years and we are excited for it to continue into a new chapter."

- Entry forms and more information is available from the Clyde and Districts Lions Club. Entries close September 3.