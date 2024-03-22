Tiny dragon

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nate Driscoll, 4, is congratulated by Kman’s Martial Arts co-owner Rowie McEvoy after he was awarded best performer in his first martial arts grading in Cromwell at the weekend.

Co-owner and head instructor Kman McEvoy said Nate and his 9-year-old brother Cian had only been training for three and a-half months in the tiny and little dragons classes, which were a combination of taekwondo, judo and kickboxing.

The brothers had trained hard and improved so much they had been graded to yellow stripe belt, Mr McEvoy said.

Martial arts was a great activity for children as it promoted self-confidence, discipline, fitness, character and self-defence.

More than 40 students from 3 to 55 years old were graded at the weekend.