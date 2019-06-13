Toll truck crash blocks road near Tarras

A Toll transport truck blocks SH8 south of Tarras. Photo: Pam Jones

A Central Otago road is closed and one person is injured after a Toll transport truck crashed and ended up on its side, blocking the highway near Tarras this morning.

St John confirmed one person suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Cromwell Medical Centre.

Police said they were called to the scene about 7.35am after receiving reports a truck was on its side blocking the Cromwell-Tarras Rd just south of Tarras.

NZTA said the road was closed and northbound traffic was advised to take Maori Point Rd on SH8a and then back onto SH8, and the reverse for southbound traffic.

A spokeswoman for Toll late this morning confirmed that one of its vehicles had been involved.

"Toll takes safety extremely seriously and the welfare our people and the community is our highest priority.

"We are supporting our driver, and cooperating with authorities and emergency services.

"We will conduct a full investigation into the cause of the incident.”