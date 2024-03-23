Tools worth $11,000 stolen from Cromwell worksite

Photo: Getty Images

Thieves ripped off $11,000 worth of tools from a house under construction in Cromwell.

Police said the mostly Makita-branded tools were stolen from a house being built in Bell Lane.

The theft happened on February 25.

Police want to hear from anyone with information about the theft, or who has seen the suspicious sale of quantities of Makita gear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and reference the file number 240226/1339.