Trail fencing plan views sought

Neil Gillespie

Public opinion is to be sought for fencing plans for the proposed Lake Dunstan Trail.

A hearing was held this week for an application from the Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust for land use consent for earthworks associated with the trail, which will go from Bannockburn to the Clyde Dam.

An update report on the trail was presented to the Cromwell Community Board this week by trust executive trustee Janeen Wood.

The trust has proposed fencing be built along areas of the trail to restrict vehicle access to some areas of the lakefront. It is proposed the fence be a "seven-wire" fence.

But some board members expressed concern over access to the lake being too restrictive.

Board chairman Neil Gillespie said he understood why the fencing was proposed, but it could be an extreme move.

"I’m convinced seven-wire fencing would cause some consternation."

Ms Wood said the trust was talking to other groups to gauge opinion.

"We just wanted to engage with the community now and let them know we’re going to have a world-class cycleway around Cromwell."

The trust is hoping to have work under way around March next year.

