Training key to winning award

Central Cherry Orchard Ltd Partnership operations manager Chris Hull (left) and orchard manager Hayden Taylor with the award the orchard won at the recent Primary Industries Good Employer Awards. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

A Central Otago cherry orchard has been recognised for its commitment to employee development at the recent Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

Central Cherry Orchard Ltd Partnership, which is based in Waikerikeri, just north of Clyde, received the Employee Development Award at the event at the Beehive late last month.

The partnership is a team of six workers in the offseason who work across 75ha of cherry blocks.

Orchard manager Hayden Taylor said the win was "surreal".

The orchard’s focus on robust training was the key to its success, he said.

As a relatively new orchard, they were still looking to fully establish themselves. Last season was their first season.

"There’s actually a legacy that needs to be created with this place," he said.

He hoped that by investing in people and skills, workers could see the orchard as their legacy as well.

"We can bring those with leadership skills, those core good work ethics, bring them in and ... train our guys for our property."

He hoped employee development would become commonplace in the industry.

"It shouldn’t be an award that we strive for. It should just be the norm."

Operations manager Chris Hull said the award was recognition of the orchard’s ability to recruit and train good workers from outside the industry.

"We want people who we recruit to know, that if they come here, they have a chance to make a career and we will support their development."

Technology was rapidly developing within the primary sector, leading to a greater need for new skills, he said.

"I don’t think [technology] will negate the need for staff ... It will just mean their skill set will be different," Mr Hull said.

The orchard was also providing opportunities to future workers and had recently taken on a high school pupil for part-time work experience.

