truckcrashtarraspamj.jpeg The Cromwell-Tarras Rd was closed following a truck crash just outside of Tarras. Photo: Pam Jones

A Central Otago road is closed after a truck crashed and ended up on its side blocking the highway near Tarras this morning.

Police said it was called to the scene about 7.35am after receiving reports a truck was on its side blocking the Cromwell-Tarras Rd just south of Tarras.

Police were not aware of any injuries.

NZTA said the road was closed and northbound traffic was advised to take Maori Point Rd on SH8a and then back onto SH8 and the reverse for southbound traffic.