Trust awards 50 scholarships

A group of secondary school pupils received a good boost to their future education this week.

The Central Lakes Trust (CLT) handed out scholarships to 50 pupils from five secondary schools earlier this week.

The scholarships, valued at $2500 each, aim to assist young people in education beyond secondary school.

Eleven vocational scholarships were awarded, along with seven Pioneer Energy science and technology scholarships, and 32 tertiary scholarships.

"We’re very pleased to continue supporting young people undertaking further education. In the 16 years this programme has been running, we’ve helped 634 rangatahi, to a total value of $1,551,500," CLT deputy chairwoman Kathy Dedo said.

"Each and every one of them should be applauded for their efforts. They have done exceptionally well."

Pupils from the five high schools in the CLT region were eligible to apply through their schools. The selection criteria considered included the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.

Ms Dedo said there were few better investments the trust could make in the future success of the community and this region, than to invest in its young people.

Scholarship winners

Cromwell College: Hannah Bisset, Tom Coudret, Eve Drinnan, Kayleb Hancock, Lachlann MacTaggart, Ajia Tiplady

Dunstan High School: Kieran Boyd, Maz Cameron, Vanessa Gallagher, Jamie Hill, Ethan Knights, Isla Melton, Jake Miller, Bridget Mullally, Ryley Park, Hannah Tait

Mount Aspiring College: Kimiya Byrne, Will Collins, Toby Davies, Harry Gilbertson, Isla Henderson, Carter Hewson, Lucy Laws, Daisy Orbell, Layton Osnabrugge, Ella Parker, Rory Read, Hayden Watson, Matai Wells

Roxburgh Area School: Sarah Gunn, Jessamy Wales

Wakatipu High School: Cole Bramwell, Jasper Cusiel, Paige Cusiel, Samuel Davis, Keely Erskine, Jett Fa’amalepe, Jacob Marriott, Megan McCulloch, Harry McVicar, Annabella Middleton, Oliver Pope, Olive Ritchie, Rachel Scobie, James Scoles, Ella St John, Sophie Thompson, Esther Vile, Jacob Wilkinson, Minna Zhu