Trust increasing funding for grants by 25%

Central Lakes Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Central Lakes Trust is increasing its grants by 25% for the forthcoming year.

The trust outlined its funding for the March round in a release recently and approved $741,495 in funding in its latest funding round.

That completed the funding for the financial year.

The funding for the 2023-24 financial year amounted to a total of $8,737,686 in grants approved.

The board of CLT then decided its grants budget for the 2024-25 financial year, which started on April 1, allocating a total of $10.9million.

"In an economy where everyone is feeling the pinch we are very thankful that our prudent investment strategy enables us to maintain a healthy grants budget," CLT chairwoman Linda Robertson said.

"It is a privilege supporting the many organisations in our region that work to make our community a better place."

She could not be contacted for further comment.

The trust also made an inflation-adjusted contribution to the Cromwell Memorial Hall of $363,042.

Among the 10 grants approved in March was $45,290 granted to MINT Charitable Trust to run its weekly programmes, community events and volunteer programme.

"At MINT, we believe that disability is not a limitation," MINT programme manager Charlotte Jackson said.

"We are committed to working with individuals and families to build a community of acceptance, where everyone can thrive and contribute. "

MINT works with organisations such as Queenstown Lakes District Sports, Wānaka Community Workshop and Kahu Youth to deliver its programmes within the community.

"These adapted programmes enhance connection and a sense of belonging, support skill development and improve physical and mental wellbeing for those with intellectual disabilities."

Mountainbikers of Alexandra Inc was granted $30,000 towards the creation of a pump track at the bike park in Alexandra.

"A pump track is great way to improve technical skills," committee member Craig Ross said.

"Unlike a regular bike track, you build up speed by using the rollers and banked turns on the track, not by pedalling."

Pump tracks served a wide user group as they could also be ridden on with any type of bicycle as well as with skateboards, scooters, inline skates and other sports equipment with wheels and rollers.