Sunday, 2 January 2022

Updated 1.15 pm

Two car crash in Cromwell

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Two people have suffered moderate injuries in a two car crash in Cromwell. 

    A police spokeswoman said the accident happened at about 11.35am on State Highway 8b, near the intersection with Bell Ave. 

    A reporter on the scene said traffic was backed up toward the town as people attempted to cross the bridge onto State Highway 8. 

    A spokeswoman from St John said two patients had been transported to Dunstan Hospital in a moderate condition. 

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter