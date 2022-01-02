You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have suffered moderate injuries in a two car crash in Cromwell.
A police spokeswoman said the accident happened at about 11.35am on State Highway 8b, near the intersection with Bell Ave.
A reporter on the scene said traffic was backed up toward the town as people attempted to cross the bridge onto State Highway 8.
A spokeswoman from St John said two patients had been transported to Dunstan Hospital in a moderate condition.