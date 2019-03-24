Two die in quad-bike crash near Ranfurly

Police have confirmed two people are dead following a quad-bike crash near Ranfurly yesterday.

Police said it was investigating the cause of the crash which occurred in the Kakanui Ranges about 4.25pm.

"It is understood a total of eight people were in the area on quad bikes at the time," police said.

Yesterday it was reported six uninjured people were extracted from the area and taken to Mosgiel

Two people had died at the scene, police said.