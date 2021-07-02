Two hurt in serious crash near St Bathans

Two people have been injured in a serious crash near St Bathans in Central Otago tonight.

A police spokesman said they were called to the two-vehicle collision in Wedderburn-Becks Rd at 5.45pm.

One person was taken to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

Another person sustained moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Ranfurly and Omakau attended, and worked to free one person trapped in their vehicle.