Two hurt in serious crash near St Bathans

Two people have been injured in a serious crash near St Bathans in Central Otago tonight.
A police spokesman said they were called to the two-vehicle collision in Wedderburn-Becks Rd at 5.45pm.
One person was taken to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.
Another person sustained moderate injuries.
Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Ranfurly and Omakau attended, and worked to free one person trapped in their vehicle.