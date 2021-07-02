Friday, 2 July 2021

8.34 pm

Two hurt in serious crash near St Bathans

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Two people have been injured in a serious crash near St Bathans in Central Otago tonight.

    A police spokesman said they were called to the two-vehicle collision in Wedderburn-Becks Rd at 5.45pm.

    One person was taken to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

    Another person sustained moderate injuries. 

    Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Ranfurly and Omakau attended, and worked to free one person trapped in their vehicle.

     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter