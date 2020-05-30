Two iSites to close, eight positions lost

The visitor information centres in Alexandra and Cromwell have been axed, taking with them seven jobs.

One iSite job has also been cut in Ranfurly.

In a release yesterday the Central Otago District Council confirmed the closures, ending days of speculation about their future.

The changes include permanently closing the iSite in Alexandra and the iSite in the Cromwell Mall, relocating its services for delivery by a private vendor and rationalising service delivery in Ranfurly, with the loss of one job. The service in Roxburgh will continue.

As a result, eight permanent staff had been made redundant and a further temporary role had been disestablished.

Council chief executive Sanchia Jacobs said the decision was not made lightly.

‘‘Today’s decision has a very personal impact on these people who have so graciously served their community.’’

Tourism Central Otago general manager Dylan Rushbrook praised the staff affected.

‘‘The hardest part in all of this is knowing these team members have done an outstanding job for us, many for a long period of time.’’

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said the bottom line was the iSites were costing more to run than the revenue they generated.

‘‘We had to take that seriously.’’