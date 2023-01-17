Two men trespassed following theft

Two people have been trespassed from a Maniototo dairy after the brazen theft of a chilly bin from the premises was captured on CCTV.

On Sunday evening the Ranfurly Balmoral Dairy in Northland St, Ranfurly posted footage of the incident to its Facebook page.

In the clip one man could be seen walking out the door with the chilly bin while the other looked around the premises.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the theft yesterday.

The Balmoral Dairy, Ranfurly. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The two offenders were identified and had been trespassed from the premises.

A 30-year-old male was arrested and charged with theft.

He is due to appear in Court on February 15.