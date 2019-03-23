Two remain at scene of major quad-bike crash

Police and Dunedin Search and Rescue personnel are attending the scene of a serious crash involving a quad-bike in a rural area east of Ranfurly tonight.

The crash was reported to police about 4:25pm today.

According to a police statement, eight people were involved in the incident.

Of the eight, six have now been extracted and have been transported, uninjured, to Mosgiel.

Two people remain at the scene with Search and Rescue staff, though their injuries are as yet unknown.

