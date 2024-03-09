Unveiling what lies beneath

Christchurch artist Christine Maynard stands next to her exhibition Unveiled which open at Eade Gallery, in Clyde, on Saturday March 2. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Christchurch artist Christine Maynard stands next to her exhibition Unveiled, which opened at Eade Gallery, in Clyde, on Saturday night.

Gallery owner Melanie Eade said Maynard’s abstract landscape artwork stood out.

"Her colour palette and treatment of the paint on canvas set her apart from other artists we had looked at."

Mrs Eade said Maynard liked to paint beyond the landscape, exploring "what may lie beneath the earth, hence the use of tools to scrape back layers of paint ... and put subtle texture into her work".

The exhibition runs until April 3.