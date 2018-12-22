Veteran brewers to lead polytech brewery

Two experienced brewers with almost 80 years' experience in the industry between them have been named as the leaders of Otago Polytechnic's new Central Otago craft brewing course.

Ben Middlemiss will be operations manager and Geoff Collie brewing programmes leader at Rough Rock Brewing Co, the brewery established for Central Campus in Bannockburn.

A polytechnic statement said Mr Middlemiss had more than 50 years' experience in brewing and had won more than 60 national and international awards. He is also the founding brewer of the Cock and Bull chain of pubs and the Steam Brewing Company.

Mr Collie has been involved in brewing operations management for 27 years, and brewery design projects for the last six. He was project brewer for the Speight's Brewery rebuild in 2011, and for Emerson's for their rebuild in 2014.

The New Zealand Certificate in Brewing (Level 4), a full-time one-year programme, will be offered at Central Campus from next year, and level 5 and 6 qualifications will also be on offer, initially through Capable NZ, and later via a mix of on-site and distance learning.