Wastebusters keen on recycling scheme

Wastebusters customer services adviser Greig Anderson with one of the beverage containers included in the Government’s proposed container return scheme. PHOTO: WASTEBUSTERS

A pioneering recycling organisation is welcoming the Government’s proposed beverage container return scheme, saying its zero waste hubs in Wanaka and Alexandra are raring to go.

Wastebusters general manager Tony Pfeiffer said that after more than a decade of campaigning, Wastebusters was thrilled to finally have a government proposal for a container return scheme on the table.

Under the proposed scheme, a 20c refundable deposit would incentivise recycling of beverage containers, which lags in New Zealand at about 50%.

Based on overseas evidence, Environment Minister David Parker expected the scheme could boost recycling of such containers by 85% to 90%.

Mr Pfeiffer said New Zealand statistics for recycling containers were startling.

"It’s quite shocking that as a nation we buy over twobillion drinks a year, but only one billioncontainers are recycled, meaning that the other billion containers are landfilled, stockpiled or become litter," he said.

To be effective and fair, the scheme should cover all beverage containers — including milk, which was excluded from the proposal, he said.

Wastebusters employed more than 60 people in reuse, recycling and education at its Wanaka and Alexandra sites, diverting waste from landfill.

The vision of both communities in setting up Wastebusters zero waste hubs more than 20 years ago had really paid off.

"Our zero waste hubs are recognised as leaders in community resource recovery and zero waste education."

They were "ready to go" as container recycling depots to help maximise the benefit of the proposed scheme.

A scheme should cover the costs of quality recycling for beverage containers, freeing up funds for waste reduction, he said.

The package of proposals to transform recycling released by Mr Parker includes accepting the same materials for kerbside recycling nationwide, adding food scrap bins to kerbside collections and mandatory separation of food scraps from rubbish for businesses.

The Ministry for the Environment is seeking feedback on the proposals, and submissions are open until May 8.