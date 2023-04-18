Water notice lifted in Ranfurly, problems still in Patearoa

Photo: Getty Images

A conserve-water notice was lifted in Ranfurly yesterday but difficulties continue in Patearoa.The Central Otago District Council reported yesterday it was producing clean water at the treatment plant and the reservoir had returned to within normal operational levels, so the water notice was lifted.

But in Patearoa a boil-water notice will remain in place.

Over the weekend, the council’s water team saw the chlorine level start to stabilise at the reservoir.

But dosing of chlorine at the treatment plant remains higher than normal.

Three days of testing started yesterday. Once there are three consecutive days of clear results, the boil-water notice will be lifted.

Drinking water is available from the tanker outside the pub in Patearoa.