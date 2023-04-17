Water problems continue

Residents in the Maniototo continue to have water problems following the hot, dry summer.

A boil water notice was in place for Patearoa over the weekend due to fluctuating chlorine levels in the water supply.

The Central Otago District Council water services team had been working to identify the cause, a spokesperson said.

They were starting to see some stability return to the chlorine level but would keep monitoring until they were confident the water was safe. A drinking water tanker was in place at The Patearoa hotel.

Ranfurly residents were being asked to conserve water again. Recent rain had stirred up the water making it dirty. Clean water was being produced at the treatment station on Friday but a conserve water notice remained during the weekend.

— Staff reporter