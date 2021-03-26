Water projects worth $11million need finishing fast

The race is on to complete Central Otago water projects costing millions.

The Central Otago District Council has more than $11million of large water and wastewater projects, most needing delivery by the end of March.

Infrastructure services executive manager Julie Muir said five water stimulus projects across the region budgeted at $7,075,000 were funded by the Government.

The projects needed to be delivered by the end of March next year because a key objective of the funding was to provide local economic stimulus to counteract the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projects included upgrades to the Cromwell pump station, construction of a 4000-cubic metre reservoir at the Alexandra Reservoir site off Gilligans Gully, renewing pipework in Graveyard Gully and in the Linger and Die reserve and replacing water pipes in some parts of Roxburgh and Alexandra.

Tenders for the projects had been packaged to suit local operators, she said.

"We’ve intentionally packaged these up to target some smaller to medium-sized contractors."

As well as the Government-funded projects, two council projects, the $2.5 million Clyde wastewater pumping station and the $1.5million Clyde wastewater pipe across the Manuherikia River to transport wastewater to the Alexandra treatment site needed to be delivered by the end of June next year to enable the Clyde wastewater reticulation to operate, Ms Muir said.