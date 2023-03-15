Water restrictions lifted for parts of Central Otago

Recent rainfall has allowed the Central Otago District Council to lift water restrictions for parts of the region today.

Ranfurly, Naseby and Omakau/Ophir have all had their restrictions lifted.

A spokeswoman for the CODC said reservoir levels were now back to normal following a power outage earlier in the week and months of low rainfall.

The area has also now dropped into the 'dry' category of the Niwa Drought Index and improved flows have been noted in the area's water sources.