Tuesday, 15 December 2020

3.42 pm

Woman killed in Roxburgh crash named

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    The victim of a fatal crash in Roxburgh at the weekend was a Northern Ireland woman who had been living in Dunedin.

    Kirsty Samantha Moffett (28) was killed in the crash on State Highway 8 about 5pm on Sunday.

    Two other people were flown to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and the second with minor injuries, after the crash. 

    Police said a person had today been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death and was due to appear in the Alexandra District Court tomorrow. 

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter