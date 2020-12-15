Woman killed in Roxburgh crash named

The victim of a fatal crash in Roxburgh at the weekend was a Northern Ireland woman who had been living in Dunedin.

Kirsty Samantha Moffett (28) was killed in the crash on State Highway 8 about 5pm on Sunday.

Two other people were flown to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and the second with minor injuries, after the crash.

Police said a person had today been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death and was due to appear in the Alexandra District Court tomorrow.