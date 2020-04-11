Saturday, 11 April 2020

WoolOn event adapting and moving to online format

    This year’s WoolOn Creative Fashion event is moving from Highlands in Cromwell in August to an online event.

    WoolOn Creative and Fashion Society deputy chairwoman Mary Hinsen said the committee was conscious of the impact Covid-19 was having on events, but wanted to keep WoolOn in people’s minds.

    "As a committee, we believe to run the event in its traditional format this year wouldn’t be socially responsible.

    "Instead of cancelling, we are pivoting and leaning to technology available to provide a range of online experiences for designers and the wider public."

    The education programme would continue in an online format, and online designer interviews, masterclasses, and other activities would be introduced.

    Plans for WoolOn 2021 were under way and designer entries were scheduled to open as early as May.

