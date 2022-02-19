Work begins for multimillion-dollar substation

Construction of a $3.1 million substation for Omakau, planned to increase capacity and reliability of electricity supply to the wider community, has started.

Work is under way near the Omakau stock yards as Aurora Energy prepares to build the new electricity substation.

The project is part of the electricity distribution company’s major programme to upgrade the electricity network in Dunedin, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes.

Aurora Energy work programming and delivery general manager Mark Pratt said the current substation was reaching capacity for supplying electricity to Omakau.

Instead of upgrading the current substation in Ida Valley-Omakau Rd, which was in a flood-risk area with no room for expansion, Aurora was building a new one in Lauder-Omakau Rd.

"The new site is larger so we’re able to build a new control/switch room building, we’ll have room for an additional transformer and also room for a mobile substation parking bay," Mr Pratt said.

The new substation would also provide more options for customers during maintenance and unplanned outages, he said.

Mr Pratt said the new Omakau substation was part of Aurora’s long-term strategy to have the Omakau and Lauder Flat substations providing backup to one another.

The new substation would cost $3.1 million to build and was due to be completed by the end of March next year. The old one would then be decommissioned and removed, apart from the poles.