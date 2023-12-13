Central set for spell of summer heat

MetService's seven-day forecast for Alexandra. Image: MetService

Parts of the South look set for a spell of summer heat in coming days, particularly in inland Otago.

MetService's seven-day forecast for Alexandra shows a run of daytime highs of 25degC or more from today through to Tuesday, with temperatures getting close to 30degC on a couple of days.

The outlook is almost as good for Queenstown, with a run of sunny days and temperatures in the mid-20s.

Coastal areas aren't quite as warm, though Dunedin can expect a high of 26degC on Friday, with temperatures in the high teens and early 20s either side of that.

Oamaru likewise gets a warm day (27degC) on Friday, with fluctuating temperatures after that.

Further south, Invercargill gets 24degC on Friday and highs generally in the mid to high teens over the weekend and into next week.

Weatherwatch,co.nz said the heat was the result of warm air coming out of Australia, which comes after wild southwesterly conditions caused havoc in Christchurch and Wellington yesterday.