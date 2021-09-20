Chance of thunderstorms in South as front moves through

Some unsettled weather looks to be on the way for the South, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the chance of thunderstorms in some places.

MetService has heavy rain warnings in place for Fiordland and the Otago headwaters, as well as other advisories further north in the South Island.

The forecaster says an active trough, preceded by a strong and moist northwest flow, will move over southern New Zealand tomorrow.

The trough is expected to bring some heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, and strong to gale-force northwest winds in exposed parts of central and southern New Zealand.

The front could also bring thunderstorms to parts of Southland and Otago, including Dunedin, tomorrow.

More settled conditions are expected in the South from Wednesday.