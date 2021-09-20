Chance of thunderstorms in South, Milford Rd closed

The Milford Road (SH94) has been closed due to increased avalanche risk. Photo: MILFORD ROAD/ NZTA

Some unsettled weather looks to be on the way for the South, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the chance of thunderstorms in some places.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) is closed overnight due to an increasing risk of avalanche, but was expected to re-open by mid-morning tomorrow.

MetService has heavy rain warnings in place for Fiordland and the Otago headwaters, as well as other advisories further north in the South Island.

The forecaster says an active trough, preceded by a strong and moist northwest flow, will move over southern New Zealand tomorrow.

The trough is expected to bring some heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, and strong to gale-force northwest winds in exposed parts of central and southern New Zealand.

The front could also bring thunderstorms to parts of Southland and Otago, including Dunedin, tomorrow.

More settled conditions are expected in the South from Wednesday.

Milford Road closed

The Milford Road on State Highway 94 is closed from the East Gate (Hollyford) to West Gate (Chasm) from 4.30pm today, as volatile was weather expected to increase the avalanche hazard. It was at moderate risk this afternoon.

Milford Road advised that the road was expected to re-open by mid-morning tomorrow.

Rain with heavy falls and thunderstorms were possible today, while tomorrow was expected to bring showers and a low risk of snow. More snow was forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The Hollyford road is open to the Airstrip and the remaining end section of road was due to open by Friday.