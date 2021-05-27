Thursday, 27 May 2021

Chilly start, freezing fog in South

    1. Regions

    The Crown Range Road this morning. Photo: MetService
    The Crown Range Road this morning. Photo: MetService
    Road users in the South are being warned to take care today, with very cold temperatures, gritty roads and freezing fog reported.

    IMiddlemarch recorded -9degC, while Dunedin Airport was -8.4degC this morning.

    The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised that roads are dry in the Wakatipu basin and some grit has been applied in the usual shaded areas and hotspots around Arthurs Point, Malaghans Road, Glenorchy Road, Bob's Cove and Closeburn. 

    Grit has also been applied to some parts of the Crown Range road.  People should drive to the conditions.

    In Central Otago, there is freezing fog around Cromwell and Kawarau Gorge. Grit has been applied around bridge decks and shady spots.

    "Temperatures will drop further as day breaks, so stay alert. Watch for shaded areas and over bridges."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter