Chilly start, freezing fog in South

The Crown Range Road this morning. Photo: MetService

Road users in the South are being warned to take care today, with very cold temperatures, gritty roads and freezing fog reported.

IMiddlemarch recorded -9degC, while Dunedin Airport was -8.4degC this morning.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised that roads are dry in the Wakatipu basin and some grit has been applied in the usual shaded areas and hotspots around Arthurs Point, Malaghans Road, Glenorchy Road, Bob's Cove and Closeburn.

Grit has also been applied to some parts of the Crown Range road. People should drive to the conditions.

In Central Otago, there is freezing fog around Cromwell and Kawarau Gorge. Grit has been applied around bridge decks and shady spots.

"Temperatures will drop further as day breaks, so stay alert. Watch for shaded areas and over bridges."