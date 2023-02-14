Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Coast to Coast, Kumara Beach (West Coast) to New Brighton Beach (East Coast), February 10 and 11

    Linking up to cross a stream in Deception Valley are (from left) Andrew Labes (Balclutha), Paul Skinner (Milton), Kevin Wheeler (Australia) and Kalai Lao (China).PHOTO: WAYNE PARSONS
    The Where’s Wally team at Gorge Bridge (from left) Jude Sleigh, Nicky Caird (both of Waimate), Paula Williams and Tim Williams (both of Queenstown).
    Sheryl Wright and David Gwynne Jones, both of Dunedin.
    Posing at Mt White Bridge are (from left) Catherine Pattison and Bob and Brooke McLachlan, all of Wanaka.