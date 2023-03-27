Cold snap to bring snow and rain for South

Wrap up warm as temperatures are expected to plummet in the South Island, possibly bringing heavy snow and rain as a southerly whips up the country.

MetService today issued the first heavy snow watch in the country for the year, from midnight tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

For Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago, south of a line from Queenstown to Alexandra, snow was expected to lower to 500 metres. Heavy snow was possible above 700 metres, and may approach warning amounts above this level.

Snow was forecast to fall to 500 metres tomorrow on the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, as well as state highways the Lindis Pass, linking the Mackenzie Basin with Central Otago, and Canterbury's Lewis and Porters and passes.

A spokesman said the cold front was expected to move on to the far south of the South Island today, then race north over the rest of southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday, before weakening and stalling over the northern part of the country on Wednesday.

Temperatures were expected to drop as low as 0degC inland on Tuesday and Wednesday, but snow was not expected to affect Dunedin.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch remained in place for Fiordland, from 6pm until midnight on Monday, and the ranges of Westland, south of Whataroa, from 10pm today until 7am tomorrow.

A watch is now in place for Southland from 8pm today until noon tomorrow.

A strong wind watch is in place for Banks Peninsula in Canterbury from 8am today until 9pm tomorrow. Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Snow for roads

CROWN RANGE

From Tuesday 3am to 10am: Snow is forecast to lower to 500 metres, and 1 or 2 cm of snow may settle on the road above 700 metres.

LINDIS PASS (SH8)

From Tuesday 4am to 11am: Snow expected to lower to 500 metres, and 1 or 2 cm of snow may settle on the road above 700 metres.



PORTERS PASS (SH73)

From Tuesday 8am to 1pm: Snow lowering to 600 metres, and 1 or 2 cm of snow may settle on the road above 800 metres. Further snow showers possible from Tuesday evening, and this warning could be extended.

LEWIS PASS (SH7)

From Tuesday 2pm until 7pm: Snow down to 700 metres, and up to 1 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit.