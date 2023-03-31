Cold snap to give way to warm weekend

The cold snap which has hit the South over the past few days is forecast to make way for a much warmer weekend.

It is anticipated that a trough over the Tasman Sea will advance towards New Zealand from the east.

As cold southerlies are replaced by warmer northerlies, the result will be wetter and milder weather.

Dunedin and Central Otago are forecast to bask in temperatures in the low 20s, a marked from the recent frosty days.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said yesterday morning was the coldest of the year so far, with single-digit temperatures right across the country.

Many places dipped below zero including -4.1 C in Manapouri, -3.9 C in Tekapo, -3.4 C in Twizel, -1.7 C in Alexandra, and -0.3 C in St Arnaud.

As the colder air is pushed out, temperatures should rise to more seasonal averages.

With this rapidly moving trough, a period of rain is anticipated for Saturday, and western regions may experience some briefly heavy falls, MetService forecasts.

The majority of the country is likely to experience showery weather on Sunday after the trough has crossed the country, and then early next week, when a ridge of high pressure takes control, calm weather will return.