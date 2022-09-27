Cold snap, spring snow on way for parts of South

Spring has delivered some warm weather so far but temperatures are set to take a dive in coming days, and snow is forecast for parts of the South.

MetService says heavy rain is forecast for northern and western parts of the South Island tomorrow and Thursday, with the heaviest falls expected about the ranges of Kahurangi National Park and Buller, where heavy rain watches are in place.

The forecaster says rain is expected as a front moves on to the South Island from the southwest on Thursday and snow is possible to 400 metres in the far south on Thursday evening and in Canterbury on Friday.

A change to colder southerlies follows the front.

Some inland parts of Otago which have had temperatures around 20 degrees C over the past few days are looking at daytime highs half that on Friday, and overnight temperatures are tipped to drop to OdegC or below in places such as Alexandra, Queenstown and Wanaka.

Dunedin is also looking at a high of 10degC on Friday, while overnight temperatures in the latter half of the week will be single digit, but above zero.

The longer range MetService forecast shows conditions improving for the weekend, with sun and temperatures in the low to mid teens for most parts of the South.