Cold snap on way for South

    Wrap up warm over the next few days — a cold snap is looming for Otago and Southland.

    MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a cold front is expected to move north over the South Island tomorrow, followed by a very cold southerly bringing wintry showers about southern and eastern parts of the South Island until Friday.

    He said snow flurries were possible to 400 metres about most southern and eastern areas, including the hills of Dunedin, and many inland roads may be affected.

    ‘‘We’re not seeing huge amounts of precipitation lining up with the coldest air. So it is going to be cold but we’re not expecting a wide-spread heavy snow event.

    ‘‘The high for Thursday is only expected to be about 8degC.’’

    Road snowfall notices have been issued for the Lindis Pass and the Crown Range Road, where snow flurries may affect the road for a time during Thursday afternoon, but little if any snow is expected to settle on the road.

    Mr Ferris said a ridge of high pressure was expected to move over the country later on Friday and remain slow moving over the country during the weekend.

    However, temperatures were forecast to remain cold about sheltered inland areas and heavy frosts were likely during the overnight and early morning periods, he said.

