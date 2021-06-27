Colder than the North Pole: Antarctic blast nearing South

An Antarctic blast is about to hit the country, temperatures will noticeably drop tonight and some parts of the South Island will soon experience windchill around freezing.

A cold front begins to sweep northwards tomorrow allowing air, which originates from the Antarctic Ice Shelf, to affect weather across the country, according to MetService.

WeatherWatch predicts the coldest air will arrive on Monday evening when temperatures will plunge overnight across the South Island and some of the North Island.

The cold air will travel further north on Tuesday overnight.

According to WeatherWatch, coastal parts of Southland and Otago will experience windchill hovering around freezing on Monday afternoon, with -5C possible in the more exposed coastal areas such as Dunedin/Coastal Otago.

Further inland amid higher elevation the windchills intensify, and exposed parts of northern Southland and the hills around Otago will drop to -10C on Monday night.

This is colder than the North Pole is right now, which is in its summer season and experiencing windchill around -6C.

MetService has put in place road snowfall warnings for several Southern alpine passes.

Dunedin to Waitati Highway - Snow showers are forecast to affect the road during Monday and early Tuesday morning. Expect 2 to 4cm of snow to settle on the road above 200 metres and lesser amounts at lower levels.

Lindis Pass - Expect 6 to 8cm of snow to accumulate above 500 metres and lesser amounts at lower levels.

Crown Range Road - snow is forecast to affect the road from early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning. Expect 4 to 6cm of snow to settle on the road.

Milford Road - Snow is forecast to affect the road from overnight tonight (Sunday) through to Monday night. Expect 15 to 20cm of snow to settle on the road above 500 metres and lesser amounts down to 100 metres.

The bitterly cold air around the Southern Alps will see wind chill of -15C to -20C on Monday overnight and into Tuesday morning.

For the southern half of the West Coast the angle of the attacking winds may push some valleys well below zero with windchill.

WeatherWatch reports from Hokitika northwards a somewhat "milder" wind should come off the sea.

The forecaster warns livestock even on the West Coast should be protected from the bitterly cold air that may come down from the Southern Alps, especially south of Hokitika.